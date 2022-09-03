Tripura Youth Becomes Self-Sufficient In Fish Farming; Sets Competition To Encourage Fishermen 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 03, 2022 : Inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and Tripura government’s dream of making youths ‘Self-Reliant’, Chandra Hansha Sinha, a son of the soil have become self-sufficient through fish farming in his ancestral property at Ragna near Bhagyapur BOP in Dharmanagar sub-division under North Tripura district.

Chandra Hansha is a resident of ward number 2 in Bhagyapur village. He was involved in the film industry as an assistant director in Mumbai. When the first wave of COVID pandemic hit in 2020, he got infected and moved to his home at Bhagyapur in Dharmanagar. His family has a lake covering an area of about four ‘kaani’ (less than 2 acres) at Ragna near BOP camp of Border Security Force in Bhagyapur. This lake was abandoned for a long time. Arriving home, he discussed with everyone in the house about utilizing the lake to get success in business and started fish farming.

It is worthy to note here that this lake was not utilized for a span of 30 to 35 years. However, success kissed his fate with the beginning of fish farming. Not only that, he earned good profit after selling the fishes. Now he concentrates on different types of fish farming, starting from fish hatchery. It is learned that various types of fish including ‘Catla’ weighing four to five kilograms are caught in his lake.

Now, he has started a two-day long monthly fishing competition on September 03 and 04 to encourage the fishermen. Many people from the state and outside the state have participated in this competition. A total of 40 teams from different parts of the state participated in this competition on the first day. Enthusiasts from different places including Agartala, Kumarghat, Manughat, Pecharthal have joined this fishing hunt. He also arranged prizes to encourage them. The first place winner will be given Rs 10 thousand, the second place winner will be given Rs 7 thousand and the third place winner will be given a gift fishing rod from ‘Wheel Huzur’. On the first day, a fisherman named Bapan Sen is ahead of everyone by catching 3 kilos 300 grams fish till 1 PM.

As the central and state governments are promoting youths to become self-reliant, everyone in North Tripura district applauded Chandra Hansha Sinha’s efforts. Leaving a silver-spoon lifestyle in Mumbai, Chandra Hansha had become a man of the soil and achieved self-reliance.