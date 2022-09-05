Arunachal Pradesh : 31 Teachers Feted With State Awards On Teachers Day; For Uplifting Education System

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the occasion of ‘Teacher’s Day’ on September 5, altogether 31 teachers from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have been conferred with the ‘State Awards to Teachers-2022’ for their selfless contribution towards the upliftment of education system.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu alongwith Education Minister – Taba Tedir and Chief Secretary – Dharmendra presented the state awards to 31 teachers during a special ceremony held at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall in Itanagar.

Congratulating the awardees including five lady teachers, Khandu commended the role of teachers in shaping the future generation of the state, especially those posted along outlying locations. He also expressed gratitude towards the teachers for imparting quality education to students, despite facing several hardships in terms of facilities.

Khandu highlighted that the role of teachers has increased manifold in modern times, due to the advent and influence of the internet. “We cannot avoid the influence of internet on a student’s formative years; but as teachers we can surely guide them to use the web for positive development and knowledge gain,” – he said.

Citing a lack of adequate infrastructure in several schools of the state, the CM added that under the National Education Policy (NEP), the state government is committed to rebuild all ‘dilapidated’ schools and provide basic facilities for students and teachers, so that they can concentrate on quality education.

He informed that the rebuilding and refurbishing exercise of schools has already begun in phased manner and by 2030, all infrastructural requirements would be fulfilled.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “It’s a rare moment which I shall cherish for ever. Attended ‘State Award to Teachers-2022’ function. 31 #Teachers were awarded on the occasion of #TeachersDay2022 for their selfless service, dedication and sincerity in improving quality of education. Our teachers, our pride!”