BRO Moots Steel Slag Road As Pilot Project In Arunachal Pradesh; Suggest Eco-Friendly Technology To Improve Durability 

NET Web Desk

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has decided to soon introduce an environmental-friendly technology for constructing roads along the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh, keeping in view of the challenges faced by the construction agency in the state due to fragile soil status and landslides.

According to the Chief Engineer of BRO’s Project Arunank – Brig Anirudh S Kanwar, the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) was established in 1952, as a constituent laboratory of India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). It carried out extensive research and developed environmental-friendly techniques for road construction in Arunachal Pradesh.

The CRRI evolved the technology at the desire of BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. This technique would shortly be implemented by BRO’s Project Arunank, as a pilot project in the state; mentioned Brig Kanwar.

The cost effective technique, using steel slag, a byproduct of steel, would be used in constructing roads in the state which would be more durable for roads in the land-locked state.

CSIR-CRRI principal scientist Dr Satish Pandey, who has been part of India’s first steel slag road of Surat-Hazira, would assist BRO for its trials.

Dr Pandey had visited the site jointly with BRO officials for preliminary planning, Brig Kanwar said, adding that the technology being tried under the supervision of BRO additional director general (East) P K H Singh, has huge potential in providing a cost effective alternative to conventional aggregates in an environment friendly manner for long lasting roads.

The topographical background prompted the BRO to go for innovative road construction, another senior engineer said, adding, that Arunachal Pradesh is characterized by high annual rainfall, forest vegetation and diversity in soils.