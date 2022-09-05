Limboo-Tamang Voluntary Committee Urge Sikkim MP To Disclose Documents; Regarding Seat Reservation In SLA 

NET Web Desk

The Limboo-Tamang Voluntary Committee (LTVC) has urged the Sikkim MP – Indra Hang Subba to disclose all memoranda about seats reservation in the state assembly for the Limboo and Tamang Communities.

The President of Limboo-Tamang Voluntary Committee – Yehang Limboo through a memorandum mentioned that “we have requested MP Subba to disclose all memoranda on the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation issue in the Legislative Assembly for transparency purposes. Meanwhile, we have requested them to present the formula for seat reservation in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. In case of an increase in assembly seats from the existing 32, the seats for two communities should also be increased proportionately.”

Its worthy to note that the Limboo & Tamang communities have been fighting for seat reservation in the Sikkim Assembly, since 2003.

Meanwhile, a Consultation committee has also been constituted for pursuing the matter. The committee is headed by the Lok Sabha MP, who had invited the LTVC to participate in discussions on the matter.

The MP disclosed that the documentation would be completed; following a series of meetings to ascertain inputs from various stakeholders. Besides, the report will be submitted to the CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

Taking to Twitter, the MP wrote “SKM consultation committee on LT seat reservation in SLA met with the executive members of Sikkim Limboo Tamang Tribal Joint Action Committee (SLTTJAC) today at Yakthung Heem, DPH Road, Gangtok. SLTTJAC submitted suggestions and opinion regarding the issue.”

“I on behalf of the committee thank them for their presence and valuable suggestions.” – he further added.

I on behalf of the committee thank them for their presence and valuable suggestions. — Indra Hang Subba (@IndraHangSubba1) September 4, 2022

LTVC has claimed that neither the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government, nor the current-Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) administration has made any significant progress on the matter. In advance of the state Panchayat elections in November, the LTVC has pressed for seat reservation.