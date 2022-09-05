Meghalaya : BJP Likely To Pursue Border Pact With Centre; Highlight Resentment Of Citizens 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Pynthorumkhrah – Alexander Laloo Hek asserted that the party will pursue the border pact with the Centre; as numerous citizens residing along the interstate border are dissatisfied with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Hek further added that the administration must act, in accordance with the people’s aspirations and consider their concerns before arriving to a conclusion.

Responding to a query, Hek mentioned that due to the agreement, many citizens from Meghalaya must shift to Assam, and therefore will lose the ST status, because Assam won’t accord the status and will instead treat them similar to any other tribes residing along that state.

“We need to talk, discuss and examine the interest of the people of the state,” he added.

According to him, comprehensive survey is required to ensure that border residents are not deprived from their rights.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad Sangma has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

In order to settle the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government focused on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.