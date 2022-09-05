Mizoram : Lunglei District Observes ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Saptah’ 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department today inaugurated the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Saptah’ under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) in Lunglei district.

The PMMVY is a centrally-sponsored scheme, which aims to provide financial aid to women with her first child. Under the scheme, a woman with her first child will receive an amount of Rs. 5000 (to be increased to 6000) in State Bank of India Escrow Account.

This scheme was implemented in the State from 2017, with 32067 women currently been registered. These incorporates of 5057 women from Lunglei district and 2,454 women from Lawngtlai district who are currently benefitted from the scheme.

The Saptah will be held till September 7, 2022 and officials have informed all expecting women in their respective districts to register with their Aadhar Card, Husband’s Aadhar card, natal checkup proof of document and Bank photo passbook.