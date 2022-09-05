Mizoram Police Personnel Completes 45 Days Of ‘Detoxification & Rehabilitation Camping’ 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The 45-days ‘National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse (NFCDA) sponsored Detoxification & Rehabilitation Camping’ for a total of 346 Mizoram Police personnel concluded today at 9 camping Centres which was established along the 8 Battalion Headquarters and at Police Training School of Thenzawl.

During the 45 days long camping, a systematic daily routine which included physical exercise, drill, indoor classes including mental, religious and spiritual guidance, etc. was incorporated with help of several distinguished Resource Persons.

Besides, all the campers displayed improved physical and mental wellbeing; and gained the strength and ability physically and mentally to overcome their alcohol dependence.

It has been observed that regular absence from the family environment due to the performance of 24×7 duties and posting to tough places including regular exposure to the public in dealing with law & order, confronting criminals and preventing/detecting crimes by Police, might lead to severe stress; which can adversely affect the mental health of police personnel, and indulge in excessive drinking to control their anxiety and stress.

The Department is aware that alcohol dependence can severely affect productivity at work and relations with family members, and as such, professional intervention is often required.

The Mizoram Police has also expressed gratitude towards all officials and personnel, Resource Persons and to all the campers and their family members who joined the entire process courageously and patiently with determination to win and overcome the challenges.

It is earnestly hoped that this 45-days camping will pay rich dividends as far as substance/alcohol abuse among police personnel is concerned.