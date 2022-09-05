Nagaland CM Calls-For Improving Performance Of Government Teachers 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio today noted that teachers have an extremely important role in making their students responsible and contributing citizens of the society.

Attending the state-level teachers day celebration here, Rio presented 20 teachers from both government and private schools with monetary incentives and citations for their remarkable commitment to shaping kids.

Addressing the gathering, The CM further added that a teacher’s job is more than just imparting academic knowledge to students; in addition to academics, students look-up to their teachers for guidance in developing their moral and ethical compass and learning the values that will serve as an aid throughout the lifetime.

“Teachers have an extremely important role in making their students as responsible and contributing citizens of the society,” he said.

The CM remarked that the Education Department will soon launch a Teachers Attendance Monitoring System as part of the World Bank programme. He hoped that this action would stop the practice of proxy teachers and increase teachers’ attendance at their respective postings.

Rio along with Advisor for School Education and State Council for Educational Research and Training, K T Sukhalu launched the Digital Teachers’ Diary to enable government teachers to record their progress in classroom teaching learning transactions.

The CM also launched “A Question A Day (AQAD)”, an initiative of the School Education Department’s initiative in collaboration with Education Initiatives.

The government also felicitated 50 each indigenous ST student toppers of the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations for the year 2021 and 2022 under the Chief Minister Meritorious Fellowship Scholarship (CMMFS) instituted in 2019 carrying Rs 50,000 cash reward and citation each.

Rio lamented that the performance of the government schools in the state have not come up to the expectations of the state government.

He asked the School Education department to introspect and see how government teachers can match or better the performance of private schools.

With the state government working towards strengthening the teacher recruitment process and also to address other genuine issues, Rio hoped that the teachers would be more motivated and would leave no stone unturned in fully discharging their responsibilities.

“Let us all – government, community and teachers – work collectively to ensure a more educated, a more skilled, a more productive, a more disciplined, a more ethical and empathetic future citizen,” Rio said.

Sukhalu informed that under various initiatives of the state government, Samagra Shiksha, Centre and World Bank funded projects, efforts are being made to reform the education sector in Nagaland.

New areas will be explored to build complementary skills for personal and professional growth of the government teachers which is critical for their development and emotional wellbeing, he said.