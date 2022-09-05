NEP To Be Launched In All Educational Institutions From Academic Session 2023-24 : Tripura’s Education Minister 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2022 : The new National Education Policy (NEP) will be launched across all the educational institutions of Tripura from primary level onwards; from the academic session 2023-24; and at present, the concerned policy is been implemented in the universities; informed the Education minister Ratan Lal Nath while inaugurating the 61st Teachers’ Day at the campus of Maharaja Bir Bikram College here in Agartala city on Monday.

The programme started with paying floral tribute to the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and garlanding the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishor Manikya at the MBB College campus. In this programme, 43 teachers were felicitated in various categories, 9 schools and 2 colleges honoured. In the event, the guests unveiled a souvenir called Shiksha Samachar on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

Addressing the gathering, Education Minister Nath requested the teachers’ society of the state and said that the introduction of the new national education policy in the education system will become a challenge for the teachers. In this case, the teaching society has to work wholeheartedly for the welfare of the students of the state. In this regard, the Education Minister asked the teachers to pledge to work with relentless thinking in introducing the new national education policy in the state.

Quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela, he said, “Mandela said, education is the only weapon with which it is possible to change society. If we want to build a self-reliant Tripura, the teachers should focus on the character building of the next generation.” Referring to the discipline and cleanliness of Mungiakami Higher Secondary School, Pandavpur Upper Primary School, the Education Minister said that the image of teachers and schools should be like this.

In the event, the Education Minister said that the state has progressed a lot in the PGI index. This year, 14 students of Triple IT, which was launched in the state in 2019, got placement in various institutions of the country. According to the education minister, if you get educated in quality education, you don’t have to run for a job.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Tripura Board of Higher Education chairman Dr Arunoday Saha, Education department Secretary Sharadindu Chowdhury, Elementary Education Director Chandni Chandran and Higher Education Director NC Sharma were present.