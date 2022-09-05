Seven Teachers From Northeast India Conferred With National Awards; Guiding Young Minds & Instilling Moral Principles

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the occasion of ‘Teacher’s Day’ on September 5, the President of India – Droupadi Murmu today conferred National Awards on 45 teachers from across the country, at a function held in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Out of the 45 awardees; seven hail from the northeastern regions.

These 7 teachers from Northeastern states to receive the coveted awards incorporate of – Sidharth Yonzone (Principal of Eklavya Model Residential School in Sikkim’s Gyalshing District) who has contributed immensely in building the infrastructure of the school; worked on confidence-building through basketball and music; thereby adopting creative ways of joyful learning.

Mimi Yhoshii (Head Teacher of GMS Officers Hill in Nagaland’s Kohima District). Mimi has been feted with the award for introducing mid-day meal from the own garden; building the best out of waste materials; and introducing vocational classes for students.

Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Teacher of Eastern Ideal High School in Manipur’s Imphal East District) bagged the recognition for designing chalk-free white board, renovating classrooms and creative utilization of natural resources.

Mala Jigdal Dorjee (Principal of Modern Senior Secondary School in Sikkim’s Gangtok District) helped in building two rooms by seeking donations, introducing modern technologies in the school, and providing training to teachers in creative teaching strategies.

Gamchi Timre R. Marak (Head Teacher of Educere Higher Secondary School in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills District) introduced innovative teaching programmes and helped children to come-out from alcoholism, domestic violence and early marriage.

Santosh Nath is the Acting Head Teacher of South Mirzapur High School at Tripura’s South District. Nath is recognized for converting ICT classroom into the COVID War Room. Besides, his scientific inventions has enhanced the enrolment in the school.

Meenakshi Goswami is the Principal of CNS Higher Secondary School at Assam’s Sonitpur District. She guided the curriculum with teachers to achieve the desired objectives, removed the fear of learning other languages and concentrated on overall personality development.

Throughout history, teachers have played a significant role in shaping people’s personalities, demonstrating their selfless contribution, fostering high learning and instilling moral principles. Teachers are the ones, who guides young minds toward light; and helping them to realize their dreams and aspirations. Since referred as the true reformer of a society, teachers play a significant role in uplifting the education system of India.

Its worthy to note that the Union Ministry of Education has been organizing a ‘National level function on Teachers Day’ annually on September 5 to confer the National Awards to best teachers of the nation, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.

The key purpose of presenting the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the nation; thereby honour them for their utmost commitment to improve the quality of school education and enrich the lives of their students.