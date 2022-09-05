Teachers Are Repository Of Knowledge; Leaving Everlasting Impression On Students’ Lives : Sikkim CM 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today greeted the teachers for their selfless contribution in fostering high learning and instilling moral principles among young minds.

Considering them as “repository of knowledge”, the Sikkim CM expressed gratitude towards the teachers for their fortitude and confidence to take responsibility for students’ futures, improving perspective of citizens and raising their living standards.

“Teachers – the building blocks of society have inspired and transformed our lives and positively motivated us to perform better,” – he stated.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad also expressed gratitude towards the teachers on the Teachers’ Day, which marks the birth anniversary of the second President of India and a well-renowned educationist – Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“Teachers are the pillars of our Society, they play an extraordinary role in the lives of our children equipping them with knowledge and moulding students into responsible citizen of the country,” – remarked the Governor.