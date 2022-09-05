Tripura Daughters Scale New Heights With Two Innovative Prototypes For Clean Environment 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2022 : Tripura daughters Payali Das and Sushmita Ghosh had participated with their two innovative prototypes for clean environment at the closing ceremony of Diamond Jubilee celebration of IIT Delhi on September 03 last; where they presented a detailed report about their work to the union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Diamond Jubilee celebration’s closing ceremony was graced by the President of India Droupadi Murmu while she had virtually inaugurated state-of-the-art Research and Innovation Park and an exhibition of technologies developed by the institute.

Payali and Sushmita, natives of Agartala city and pursuing Ph.D in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi upgraded their two projects- ‘Smart Air Pollution Monitoring Device’ and ‘Smart Energy Meters’ for multiple times by adding new features on them.

Speaking with Northeast Today, Payali said “We are mainly working on two innovative products. The first one is ‘Smart Air Pollution Monitoring Device’ has sensors to measure concentrations of 10 air pollutants data- PM 2.5, PM 10, carbon monoxide, ozone, surfer dioxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, temperature and humidity.”

“This device is completely self-sustainable using solar power. The innovative air pollution monitoring device is 100 times more energy efficient and 4 times more cost efficient than the commercial products in market. Once deployed outside, it need not to bring back n change the sensors. This device is 5G enabled and save huge in maintenance and money. It also features auto calibration and smart sensing capability”, she claimed.

Sharing the brief details on the second innovative project, Payali said “The ‘Smart Energy Meter’ device is capable of saving 90% of data bandwidth along with real time monitoring.”

She said “After we presented our devices before the union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan sir elaborately, he encouraged our thoughts and praised many folds.”

The research scholar said “Our smart IoT (Internet of Things) work has led to eight patents. Our smart metering and smart pollution sensing technology prototypes have also been shortlisted for demo by DoT among the top 10 indigenous 5G technologies out of more than 1400 submissions, and from IIT Delhi, we are the only one shortlisted group in this ‘5G Hackathon’ exercise.

These efforts have led us to open a technology startup (i2SAGE Technologies), incorporated in July 2021. Efforts are ongoing for technology transfer to a few interested Indian companies.”