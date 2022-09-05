Tripura Police Arrests Three Nigerian Nationals From Sepahijala district

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2022: Tripura police arrested three Nigerian nationals from Konaban area under Sepahijala district on Monday morning.

Acting on tip-off, the officials of Amtali Customs Office arrested three Nigerian youths and seized an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number TR01J-2173 at around 6 AM on Monday for crossing into Bangladesh through Madhupur-Konabon border area.

Those three youths came here to enter Bangladesh, later they were arrested, while the customs officer took the auto driver along with the three youths to Madhupur police station under Sepahijala district. But in the meantime, the auto driver managed to flee from the police station in front of the police and customs officers.

However, as soon as the information was received, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) rushed to the police station and interrogated them. Meanwhile, the Madhupur police station is conducting an official investigation as to how the three Nigerian youths were going to Bangladesh through Madhupur area.