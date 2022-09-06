Arunachal Assembly Adopts Resolution For Naming Hollongi Facility As “Donyi Polo” Airport 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution for naming the Hollongi greenfield airport in Itanagar as Donyi Polo Airport. This approval was passed by the state government during a cabinet meeting on August 4.

Moving the resolution, the Minister of state Civil Aviation Department – Nakap Nalo informed the House that the decision was taken to reflect the reverence of the indigenous people for the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) symbolizing an age-old tradition and rich cultural heritage of the tribal state.

The House unanimously adopted the resolution to take up the naming of the airport with the Union government. This Airport in Hollongi, 15 kms away from Itanagar will include Itanagar into the aviation map; thereby highlighting the significance of air access with the important city of Arunachal Pradesh.

Developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the facility, located at Hollongi near here, is designed to be a greenfield airport with eight check-in counters.

The proposed airport is designed to accommodate A-320 aircraft, with a 500-meter runway expansion planned in the future to accommodate A-321 aircraft.

It’s terminal structure, which spans 4100 square metres, will be able to accommodate 200 people during peak hours. The terminal building will include eight check-in counters and all modern passenger amenities. It is expected to be operational by 2022.

This terminal will be an energy-efficient structure with a rainwater harvesting system and a long-term landscape plan.

Meanwhile, ATC Tower, Technical Block, Fire Station, Medical Center, and other auxiliary works are all part of the development project.

The surrounding landscapes have an impact on the building’s exterior. The roof form is organic and generates an instant connection with the spectator, moving away from the severe geometry of straight lines and angles. The interior of the structure is meant to give passengers a sense of serenity.

It has been accomplished by offering free-flowing spaces, a hidden service core, and a glass façade that connects the eye to the Himalayan Foothills’ panoramic breathtaking grandeur.

As per sources, this airport is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October this year.