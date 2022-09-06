Assam Government To Provincialize 10 Colleges In BTR Areas; Check-Out Key Cabinet Decisions 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government has been striving to pay utmost priority for the all-round development of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR); and has therefore decided to accord approval to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for provincialization of 1o colleges along these areas.

In order to boost road infrastructure, the state administration has decided to release Rs 500 Crores for construction of 500-km roads, including bridges in BTR under the CM’s Goodwill Project. Besides, Rs 250 crores will also be sanctioned by this financial year and the remaining Rs 250 crores will be released by the next financial year. Each road to be constructed under the scheme should be atleast 10 kms in length.

These decisions were undertaken during a meeting convened by the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the other key decisions include – introducing Bodo as a medium of instruction in Class XI & XII of Bodo medium and mixed medium (having Bodo medium) in HS Schools to promote advancement & development of Bodo languages. Professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors to be appointed for Bodo language will be brought from outside the ambit of reservation. Students having requisite qualifications irrespective of their caste can now apply for the post of Bodo language teachers in colleges.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to approve ‘Assam Police (Amendment) Bill 2022’. The proposed amendment will look into establishment of District Accountability Authority in each Police District/group of districts in a Police Range to further ensure accountability of the police and to enquire into cases of complaints of serious misconduct against police personnel.

As part of an effort to correlate education with Indian classical tradition and value system, Auniati University to be set-up at Kaliapani Satra, Teok in Jorhat District under ‘The Assam Private Universities Act, 2007’.

The state cabinet has also granted green nod to 26 ordinances which will be tabled in upcoming Assembly session to ensure smooth administration of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University.

It has also approved fresh guidelines related to the implementation of schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) vis-a-vis delegation of financial power at different administrative levels of PHE Department to ensure smooth execution of works. Besides, the revised ‘Assam Repealing Bill 2022’ comprising 48 obsolete Acts including some framed as early as 1793.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “All-round development of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is a top priority of our Govt. Our decision to build 500-km roads and facilitate provincialisation of 10 colleges under BTR will surely go a long way in fulfilling our objective.”

Laid foundation stones for VCDC Bhawan with 229 VCDC offices on BTC Secretariat premises and EM & MCLA Towers with quarters for BTC EMs & members at Harinaguri, Kokrajhar. ₹25 lakh has been earmarked for construction of each 229 VCDC office under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. pic.twitter.com/GSVji5wFDB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 6, 2022

On the sidelines of my Kokrajhar visit for the #AssamCabinet meeting, visited the construction site of Kokrajhar Medical College to review progress. Asked the construction agency to ensure timely completion of work and adhere to all building protocols. pic.twitter.com/lPruQfbEbZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 6, 2022

Inaugurated Bodoland Administrative Staff College at Gaurang Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar. This will help in improving administrative acumen among BTR staff and train them in several facets of administration, particularly in 6th Schedule & Autonomous Council administration. pic.twitter.com/YppVXpfK5f — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 6, 2022

Before the Cabinet meeting at Kokrajhar, visited the residence of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma at Dotoma and spent some time with his family. Enquired about their wellbeing & assured all Govt support. Also recalled his contribution towards socio-economic empowerment of the Bodos. pic.twitter.com/yg7Vq9Dlmr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 6, 2022