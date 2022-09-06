COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 81 New Cases & 13.94% Positivity Rate; Active Caseload Dips To 404 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 81 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 13.94%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 404. While, a total of 2,37,470 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 722 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 581 samples were tested on September 5, 2022, out of which 39 samples belonged to males, while 42 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,36,344. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR test & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 1 & 80 positive cases respectively.