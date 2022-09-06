Meghalaya CM Calls-On Union Home Minister; Apprises On Peace & Border Talks 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today called-on the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah in New Delhi, and discussed about various issues concerning the state; including the peace & border talks.

According to UNI report, the Meghalaya CM has apprised the Union Home Minister about the ongoing peace talks with the proscribed outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC); and the progress in second phase of border talks between Assam & Meghalaya.

Its worthy to note that the HNLC team comprising of its Vice-Chairman – Manbhalang Jyrwa, Political Secretary – Aristerwell Thongni and Foreign Secretary – Phrangkupar Diengdoh and two of their Personal Security Officers (PSO) – Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh; are already camping in the state to start the tripartite peace-talks with the Central and State Government.

The members of the outfit have already held their first round of talks with the government officials last month.

Meanwhile, under the second phase of border talks with the Assam Government, the Chief Minister mentioned that the two neighbouring states will soon form three regional committees to resolve issues regarding the remaining disputed regions.

Earlier in March, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad Sangma signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

In order to settle the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government focused on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Sh. @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today. Presented Hon’ble HM with products from the farmers of Meghalaya.”