Meghalaya : Former Cabinet Minister – John Antonius Lyngdoh Quits BJP 

The former Meghalaya minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – John Antonius Lyngdoh quit the saffron party; after being “sidelined, insulted and ostracized” by the party.

According to the resignation letter addressed to the BJP Meghalaya President – Ernest Mawrie, “the main reason for this resignation is because for the last 4 and a half years, I have felt sidelined, insulted and ostracized from the party, not once, not twice but time and again.”

Lyngdoh claimed that immediately after his defeat in the assembly elections, Mawrie started to favour Rocky Hek, the nephew of former cabinet minister.

“Under your leadership as the President of the party, I have felt the sense of dismay and unfortunately a sense of betrayal as well. Time and again, I have initiated a meeting and a talk with you but it never materialized,” – Lyngdoh stated.

However, Mawrie has countered these allegations, saying that Lyngdoh was “never sidelined”, but he turn-up for the key party meetings during the past four and half years.

Its worthy to note that Lyngdoh joined the BJP in 2016 and contested the 2018 assembly elections from North Shillong constituency and lost narrowly by 406 votes to Adelberth Nongrum of the Khyun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Party.