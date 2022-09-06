Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony; Pays Rich Tributes To 7 Bravehearts Of “Operation Hifazat”

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today conducted a wreath-laying ceremony at Lunglei to pay tributes to seven bravehearts who sacrificed their life in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during “OP Hifazat” at Manipur.

On September 6, 1992, location of B Coy and C Coy were being interchanged under command of Major M S Dhilon. When the administrative convoy reached T/Waichuing IT Road near 14 Mile, a group of UGs from NSCN (IM) fired on own troops. Simultaneously, an IED was also detonated. During the exchange of fire with militants, seven Soldiers of 3 Assam Rifles, without concern for their personal safety, moved across in a flash and dashed towards the firing terrorists. They sustained Gun Shot Wounds and succumbed to their injuries, thereby laying down their life in supreme sacrifice for the Nation.

The Commandant of Lunglei Battalion, while laying the wreath, highlighted the fact that gallant actions by soldiers of the battalion has always been a motivating factor for the battalion to carryout relentless operations against anti-national elements.

Lunglei Battalion has been conducting events of national significance like honouring martyrs, Independence Day and Kargil Diwas which helps kindle the spirit of nationalism and sacrifice for the nation amongst the local populace.