Sikkim : 75-Days ‘Long Range Patrolling’ Campaign By ITBP Personnel Underway In Gangtok 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Marking the completion of 75th years of India’s Independence, various programmes were organized by the Central Government in which the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is conducting a 75-days Long Range patrol (LRP) code-named “Amrit-2022”.

This patrolling from Karakoram to Jachep La on the Indo-China border will be completed within 75 days, which commenced from August 1 and will be culminated by October 14. It commenced from September 6 and will continue till September 14 in Sector Headquarters, Gangtok.

Following which the flag of the patrolling campaign will be handed-over to the Northeast Frontier Headquarters. The flag of this patrolling campaign has been handed-over to the patrolling campaign leader, Hari Singh, second in Command, 13th BN ITBP.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commandant – Mukesh Yadav asserted that this campaign is not just about monitoring the border; it is also about promoting the nation’s integrity and being a part of the art and cultural legacy of the local populace. Along with educating the local population about various Government of India initiatives like tree planting, Swachh Bharat, and Fit India, this campaign will also conduct mobile medical clinics.

In the end, the Commandant congratulated the patrolling team and expressed confidence that the patrolling team would fulfill all its objectives.