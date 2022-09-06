Tripura : LGBT Community Constitutes Social Welfare Society – ‘Swabhiman’; Set To Host Pride-Walk on September 11 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 06, 2022 : ‘Swabhiman’ – a registered social welfare society has been created for LGBTQIA+ community based in Tripura and is going to organize its first ‘Pride Walk’ in Agartala city followed by a cultural evening on September 11 next.

In a press conference at Agartala Press Club premises on Tuesday evening, ‘Swabhiman’ president Sneha Gupta Roy said “The LGBT community in Tripura for the first time created an organization or society named ‘Swabhiman’ which will work for all not for LGBT community only. This society has been formed to aware the society about LGBT community and their rights. We feel that the common public needs to be more aware of the LGBT community and then only, their rights will be protected. That’s is why we sensitization programme with the support of government and non-governmental organizations at various places across the state.”

“For the first time in Tripura, we are organizing ‘Pride’ programme in two parts on September 11 next. Firstly, we will hold a ‘Pride Walk’ starting from Umakanta Academy’s playground to Swami Vivekananda Maidan covering approximately 5 KMs. Secondly, a discussion and cultural programme will be held in the evening”, President said.

She also said “Irrespective of any political colour and discrimination, we seek each and everyone’s presence in this programme. We are inviting all ministers, MLAs, top bureaucrats, clubs and organizations in this programme. Their presence will make a programme a successful one in a grand way. Tripura has been lagging behind in comparison to the other states across the country. Hence, we want everyone’s participation which will enlighten in creating awareness.”

Citing today as an independence day for entire LGBT community, Gupta Roy said “It is historical day for the people of LGBT community as the Supreme Court repealed the section 377 in 2018. Moreover, in the coming days, we can do many thing and hope that the Trans Welfare board will support us in every way.”

Mentioning about the presence of luminaries from different parts of the state, ‘Swabhiman’ society’s president said “In this programme, Kolkata actress Anjana Basu, Mumbai-based activist and celebrity Puja Sharma, fashion influencer Neel Ranaut, etc. We are also trying to invite all activists engaged with LGBT community. Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Education minister Ratanlal Nath, Mayor and Deputy Mayor, DGP, AIGP, etc were invited.”

The press conference was attended by the society’s Secretary Sidhartha Gope, Joint Secretary Siddharth Shankar Deb, Treasurer Siddhartha Saha, Joint Treasurer Amit Kumar Choudhury and others.