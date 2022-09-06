Union Health Minister Lays Foundation Stones Of NCDC In Tripura & Arunachal Pradesh 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 06, 2022 : The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare – Dr Mansukh Mandavya laid the foundation stone for the new building of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in Tripura in a virtual ceremony from New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Education Minister Ratanlal Nath and MLA Krishnadhan Das were present in this virtual event at the Secretariat. The Union Health Minister also laid the foundation stone of NCDC’s new building in Tripura along with six other states of the country.

It should be noted that this centre of NCDC will be built on 1.41 acres of land in Sipaipara, Mohanpur under West Tripura district, which is about 23 KMs away from Agartala city. For this, an amount of Rs 11 crore and 97 lakh will be spent. CPWD is responsible for the construction of the new building.

The new NCDC center will provide facilities for diagnosis, monitoring, research, public health awareness, emergency health services. Various opportunities will be available in providing health services including monitoring of 33 communicable diseases.

The virtual foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Dr Radha Debbarma, State Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine, besides CPWD representatives.

Apart from Tripura, the foundation stone of NCDC centre was laid in Arunachal Pradesh in the North Eastern region. Health minister Alo Libang was present from Arunachal Pradesh during this virtual unveiling ceremony.

Addressing the virtual ceremony, Mandaviya said “NCDC branches in the states and UTs will support the State Govts in timely disease surveillance and monitoring. These will enable early warning leading to timely intervention based on evidence gathered from the field. The state branches will coordinate with NCDC HQR at New Delhi with real time sharing of data and information aided by cutting edge technology. NCDC branches would also be crucial in ensuring timely availability of updated guidelines so that accurate scientifically backed information can be disseminated easily.”