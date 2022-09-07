Altogether 30,401 Myanmar Nationals Took Refuge In Mizoram; Following Feb 2021 Coup : Mizoram Home Minister

NET Web Desk

Altogether 30,401 people from Myanmar have crossed the border and taken refuge in Mizoram; after the neighbouring country’s military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The state Home Minister Lalchamliana informed the assembly that out of 30,401 Myanmar nationals, 29,253 are currently sheltered in the state.

The government has completed the profiling of all the Myanmarese in the state, while identity cards and refugee certificates have been issued to 30,177 people.

“Although profiling is more or less completed, it is a continuous process and conducted in a phased manner as there are still new entrants and some people used to return to their villages on a regular basis,” he said.

Lalchamliana said the state disaster management and rehabilitation department has so far disbursed Rs 3 crore as a relief to the refugees.

However, the northeastern state have been witnessing a fresh influx of Myanmar nationals, after the Arakan Army had attacked a post of 61st company of Light Infantry Regiment, Myanmar Army at Varang village on the morning of August 31, 2022.

According to the Lawngtlai Sub-divisional Officer (Sadar) – T T Beikhaizi, 589 more people from Myanmar entered the district in the last seven days, following armed clashes in the neighbouring country on August 31.

Beikhaizi, who is also the district nodal officer of a task group on Myanmarese refugees, noted that 5,909 migrants from the neighbouring nation have sought refuge in Lawngtlai.

Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial, and Saitual are the six Mizoram districts that share a 510-kilometer international border with Chin State in Myanmar.

The majority of the refugees reside in relief camps, while others are accommodated by their local relatives and a smaller number rent homes. Apart from the government, the Myanmarese are provided with food and other relief by NGOs, churches, student bodies and village authorities.