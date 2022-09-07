Assam CM Felicitates Meritorious Students Under ‘Anandaram Barooah Award’ Scheme 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today felicitated meritorious students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2022 with a one-time amount of Rs 16,000 each under the Anandaram Barooah Award.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony, the CM stated that the ‘Anandaram Barooah Award’ is an ambitious scheme of the state government to inspire students to strive for academic excellence.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “Anandaram Borooah Award is an ambitious scheme by GoA to inspire students to strive for academic excellence. Happy to have felicitated meritorious students who scored 75% & above in HSLC Examination 2022, with the award at Sankardeva Kalakshetra Auditorium today.”

“Under this award, we have disbursed ₹16,000 each to 22,601 meritorious students from across Assam, amounting to a total of more than ₹36 crore. Hon Min Shri @ranojpeguassam, Education Advisor to GoA Shri Nani Gopal Mahanta and senior officials also joined the ceremony.” – he further added.

The state government has awarded 22,601 students with an amount of Rs 16,000 each from across the state. The total amount disbursed under the scheme is Rs 36 crore.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu, education advisor to the state government Nani Gopal Mahanta and other senior officials were present on the occasion.