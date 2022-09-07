Central Government To Ink Peace Accord With Adivasi Militants By September 2022 : Assam CM 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today asserted that the central government will sign a peace accord with the Adivasi militants of the state; by September 2022.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Sarma noted that the state administration has found a gap of around 50 lakh beneficiaries after linking Aadhar cards with ration cards across the state.

“The centre is likely to sign a peace accord with Adivasi militant groups of Assam within this month,” – Sarma stated.

Sarma added that the peace process with the Adivasi militants is being carried-out under the initiative of Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah.

The militant outfits with whom the peace accord will be inked incorporates of – All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force and Adivasi People’s Army.