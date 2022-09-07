Manipur’s Commerce & Industry Minister – Nemcha Kipgen Urges Union Minister To Develop Food Processing Industries 

NET Web Desk

The Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Cooperation – Nemcha Kipgen has urged the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing & Industries – Prahlad Singh Patel to help the northeastern state in developing its food processing industries.

Nemcha today called-upon the Union Minister at his official residence at New Delhi; and informed him that fruits, vegetables, spices produced in the northeastern state are of high-quality and can be exported to the international market.

The minister also proposed for value-addition infrastructure to cover all districts; thereby meeting the huge demand of these horticulture products globally.

She also handed-over a proposal to the Union Minister initiated by the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh for the development of infrastructure in the food processing sector.

Taking to social media platforms, the Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Cooperation – Nemcha Kipgen wrote “Called on Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel Ji at his official residence today in New Delhi. Heartfelt Thanks to Sir for your valuable time & assurance for developing food processing industries in Manipur. Under the guidance of our Hon’ble CM N.Biren Singh Ji, we are working towards making our state, a self reliant state in the field of food processing.”