Meghalaya : KHADC Land Administration Bill Receives Governor’s Assent  

NET Web Desk

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) Bill, 2021 has finally received approval from the Meghalaya Governor – Satya Pal Malik.

This concerned bill aims to preserve and safeguard the land tenure system, currently prevailing in the Khasi Hills; thereby addressing the issue of landlessness among the local tribal populace.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) – Titosstarwell Chyne on September 6 expressed utmost happiness over the bill getting the governor’s assent; referring the fact as a “big achievement for the executive committee” as the previous one despite making best efforts was not able to attain the approval.

Chyne said that the bill, now an Act, will be published in the Meghalaya Gazette very soon. “Accordingly, we will also develop the regulations for applying the Act under the KHADC’s jurisdiction,” he informed.

The KHAD (Regulation and Administration of Land) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on November 10, 2021.

Earlier, the KHADC had recalled the KHAD (Regulation and Administration of Land) Bill, 2020 passed in June, 2020 after the same was referred to the expert committee constituted by the state government, the same year.

The measure, according to Chyne will empower the clan, the dorbar shnong and the dorbar raid the authority to issue land records.

Chyne further added that the bill has received assent, banks and other institutions will have to recognize land documents; issued by the clans and traditional heads with the approval of the district council.

He further stated that the bill will to a great extent address the problems related to the exorbitant rate charged while issuing land documents.

“The bill clearly states that all fees for Dulir Pynskhem, identification, recommendation, Dulir Patta, no objection certificate shall be as prescribed and notified by the executive committee from time to time,” he said.

He highlighted that the Act will address the issue of landlessness among the tribal indigenous populace.

The bill clearly states that the executive committee may with the consent of the chief and his dorbar, dorbar raid, dorbar shnong or the landowner or clan(s) as the case may declare and set apart any area of land as land bank. Such a declaration shall be reported to the district council in session.