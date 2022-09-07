NIA Files Chargesheet Against 4 HNLC Militants; Linked With ‘Star Cement Factory Explosion’ In 2020 

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four accused; in connection to an explosion that occurred behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in December 2020.

“The charge sheets were filed against four accused persons in the case pertaining to an explosion that took place behind staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane by Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), an Unlawful Association notified under the UA(P) Act,1967,” – said a statement issued by the NIA.

Meanwhile, the charge sheets were filed in the NIA Special Court in Shillong.

According to reports, the case was initially registered as FIR no. 130(12)/2020 dated on December 13, 2020 at Lumshnong police station in East Jaintia Hills Hills district, and re-registered by NIA on March 15, 2021.

“Investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of the Star Cement Ltd did not pay illegal tax demanded by Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, the self-styled finance-cum socio cultural secretary of the HNLC,” the statement further reads.

The anti-terror agency has filed charge sheet against Emmanuel Suchen alias Shwa, a resident of Lumshnong village under sections 120B, 324,449 of IPC, sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act and sections 10 and 13 of UA(P) Act. Besides, Bobby Marwein alias Regan Marwein alias Wanbor Khardesaw alias Lung alias William, (chairman-cum-C-in-C), a resident of Islapunjee at Moulvibazar in Bangladesh has also been booked under section 120B of IPC, section 6 of Explosive Substances Act and sections 10 and 13 of UA(P) Act.

Charge sheet has also been filed against Sainkupar Nongtraw alias Deng Deng, a resident of Nunchera in Bangladesh under section 120B of IPC, section 6 of Explosive Substances Act and sections 10 and 13 of UA(P) Act.

The fourth accused Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, a resident of Baranumber (Barapunjee) in Bangladesh has been booked under section 120B of IPC, section 6 of Explosive Substances Act and sections 10 and 13 of UA(P) Act.

Further investigation into the case is underway; informed the NIA statement.

Taking to Twitter, the agency wrote “NIA files charge sheet against 04 terrorists in sabotage by HNLC in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya case (RC-01/2021/NIA/GUW)”