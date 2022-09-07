Tripura Government Spends Rs 90 Crores For Animal Treatment Centres : ARD Minister Bhagaban Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2022 : Animal Resource Development minister Bhagaban Das on Wednesday said that animal treatment centres are being set up in different areas of the state; for which the state administration is spending a whopping amount of Rs 90 crore.

While inaugurating a newly constructed two-storied building of Veterinary Hospital at Boxanagar under Sepahijala district on Wednesday, Das said “Animal husbandry plays an important role in improving the socio-economic status of rural people. The government has given utmost importance to agriculture and agriculture related matters to increase the earning opportunities of the rural people in the state. The government has taken various steps to improve animal medical services in the state.”

The ARD minister also said that veterinary mobile vans will be launched for the development of animal medical services in the state. The Mukhyamantri Unnyata Godhan Prakalpa is being successfully implemented in the state. He urged the people of rural areas to come forward to become self-reliant in animal husbandry.

Sabhadipati of Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Supriya Das Datta and Tripura State Haj Committee chairman Md Jasimuddin spoke in the programme. Boxanagar Panchayat Samiti chairman Sanjay Sarkar presided over the programme and Additional Director of the ARD Department in Sepahijala district Dr Bimal Krishna Das gave the welcome speech.