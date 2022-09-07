‘Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission’ Disburses Loan Worth Over Rs 17.11 Crores Among SHGs, Individuals & Street Vendors

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2022 : Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TULM) on Wednesday disbursed loan of Rs 16 crore 51 lakh 44 thousand 900 among 826 Self-Help Groups, 172 individuals and 3,405 street vendors while 536 SHGs received revolving fund of Rs 59 lakh 60 thousand in 20 urban local bodies across the state.

TULM on Wednesday a two-day workshop on Mega Loan Disbursement Camps and Self-Help Groups Credit Linkage at Agartala Town Hall.

In the inaugural ceremony, loan of Rs 9 crore 82 lakh 34 thousand has been disbursed to 753 SHGs, Rs 2 crore 76 lakh disbursed to 172 individuals, Rs 3 crore 67 lakh to 3,405 street vendors under Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, Rs 26 lakh 10 thousand 900 to 73 self-help groups in PMFME while Rs 52 lakh 10 thousand to 521 self-help groups in revolving fund and 15 self-help groups in area level federation scheme were given loan sanction of Rs 7 lakh 50 thousand rupees in revolving fund.

Addressing the gathering, Urban Development minister Manoj Kanti Deb said that the Tripura government disbursed loans of Rs 3.70 crore for 3,417 street vendors under three different categories in 20 urban local bodies across the state. “So far, Among the street vendors identified, 3,142 people were given a loan of Rs 10,000 to each vendor, loans of Rs 20,000 were received by 272 people and Rs 50,000 received by three people”, he said.

The Minister said “Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission is working tirelessly to eradicate urban poverty and make unemployed youth self-reliant. The more women earn, the more stable the family and society will be. Today state’s women are earning through the formation of women’s self-help groups and borrowing loan from the bank.”

Highlighting statistics of urban areas, UD minister said that before 2018 there were 509 Self-Help Groups in Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission and now there are 1,694. There were 2 area-level federations and now there are 54. One time revolving fund was given to 278 self-help groups and currently, 1,675 SHGs are enjoying benefits. Earlier, personal loans were given to 90 people, but now 1,130 people are benefited. During the previous government’s regime, a total of 9 SHGs received loans and during the present government’s tenure 1,278 SHGs acquired loans.

In this programme, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, AMC commissioner Dr Sailesh Kumar Yadav, Bankers Committee convenor Anand Kumar, SHGs members Archana Pal, Namita Mallik, Mousumi Das and Yashoda Debnath also spoke on the occasion.

In his welcome speech, Mission Director of Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission Dr Vishal Kumar said that the state government has taken the initiative to sell the products produced by self-help groups in different markets of the country as well as abroad.