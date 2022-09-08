Arunachal Pradesh : BJP Alleges Lack Of Coordination Between Departments In Implementation Of PMKSY 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Lokam Tassar on Thursday alleged the lack of coordination between departments in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) across Arunachal Pradesh.

During a short hour discussion, the BJP MLA alleged that the departments – Rural Development, Water Resources Development (WRD) and Agriculture-Horticulture, are not coordinating with each other; and therefore citizens residing across several regions of the state were being deprived of enjoying the benefits of this scheme.

Tassar claimed that the departments are formulating independent action plans without informing one another and are not working together, which is affecting the beneficiaries.

He proposed of setting-up a committee to oversee implementation of all flagship programmes of the Centre.

Taking part in the discussion, another BJP MLA, Nyato Dukam, stated that the state’s unusual terrain, compared to other states in the nation, makes it difficult to implement many federal programmes. She urged the administration to educate the elected officials on the rules before implementing any central programmes.

Tana Hali Tar (BJP) advocated for the introduction of programmes that are area-specific and voiced worry about the obstacles created by banks while sanctioning loans to farmers.

Responding to the apprehensions of the members, the Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki informed the House that the PMKSY launched in 2015 has benefitted many farmers in the state.

Taki said that a state level committee has already been constituted under the chief secretary to monitor implementation of the scheme. He also denied the allegation by Tassar of lack of coordination between the three departments.

The minister said that in the past three years, the agriculture department had established over 20,000 minor and micro irrigations projects.

He disclosed that the state government had pursued the Centre to allocate funds in the ratio of 40:60 against drip irrigation and other interventions against the present 60:40 ratio, for northeastern states, as minor irrigation is not possible in hilly areas.