Assam CM Invited As ‘Chief Guest’ At Ganesh Idol Immersion Shobhayatra In Hyderabad 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma have been invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and Udupi seer – Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to attend the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra in Hyderabad.

According to the General Secretary of the Utsav Samiti – Bhagwanth Rao, “Every year one or the other chief guest is invited on Ganesh Chaturthi and this year we have invited Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, which he has accepted. Similarly, Dharmacharya Udipi Pejawar Swamy has also been invited to take part in the Ganesh celebration.”

“We have devised elaborated arrangements for welcoming Assam CM, including the Ganesh mandaps. The promotion of Daivya Bhakti and Deshbhakti is the primary goal of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti. Hence, we have invited the Assam CM to attend the Shobha Yatra, and address the event as its Chief guest,” he added.

The General Secretary said that CM Sarma would arrive for the event this evening and is scheduled to leave on Friday as they have asked him to pay a visit to Khairatabad Ganesh.

“We have also asked him to visit Khairatabad Ganesh, so we believe he will accept to see the tallest Ganesh idol, Khairatabad Ganesh,” – added the General Secretary.