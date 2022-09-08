Border Row : Regional Committee Submits Report To Arunachal CM; Linked With Recent-Visit To Disputed Areas 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein today submitted the report of the recent-visits made by the Regional Committees of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh along the disputed locations to the Chief Minister – Pema Khandu.

In an attempt to resolve the long-standing border disputes between Assam & Arunachal Pradesh, a Regional level Arunachal-Assam border committee meeting was held recently, following which the panels visited some of the disputed locations situated along the bordering areas of Namsai and Lohit districts of Arunachal Pradesh & Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The concerned initiative has been undertaken to boost confidence among the citizens & in line with the historic Namsai Declaration.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “Our valued colleague Deputy CM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP ji submitted the report of the visit of Regional Committees of #Arunachal and Assam to the bordering areas of Namsai and Lohit districts of Arunachal & Tinsukia district of #Assam. The report consists of minutes of the visit!”

“The visit is follow-up action of ‘Namsai Declaration’ signed on July 15, 2022 following a discussion with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa ji. We’re determined to resolve border issues amicably to maintain peace and social bonhomie between loving people of two great states.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart – Pema Khandu recently inked the historic Namsai Declaration. During the event, Sarma noted that the disagreement, which began almost seven decades ago, is being resolved assiduously by both parties.

Referring the declaration as a “milestone” in the history of friendship & brotherhood, Sarma then remarked that “the 123 villages along the border are no longer under contention between the two states. The boundaries of Arunachal already includes 28 settlements. The argument between the two has now been resolved or curtailed. The disagreement only affects 86 communities at the moment.”

For addressing the border dispute, both the northeastern states constituted 12 regional committees; which will submit their reports by September 15, 2022.

As per an official statement issued earlier, “All border issue between Assam & Arunachal will be confined to those raised before the Local Commission in 2007. The boundary line delineated and signed on the 29 Toposheets by the High Powered Tripartite Committee as notified during 1980 would be taken as basis for realignment of boundary by both states.”