Meghalaya’s First Passenger Ropeway To Operate From Shillong Peak To Lawsohtun 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya cabinet has approved the first passenger ropeway project, which will be constructed from Shillong Peak to Lawsohtun at a cost Rs 140 crore.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma asserted that “the very significant Meghalaya Ropeway Bill, 2022 was cleared today by the cabinet and would be placed in the upcoming (autumn session) of the Assembly.”

Additionally, he mentioned that the Bill basically lays out the policies for various passenger/tourist ropeways that are anticipated to come-up in the state.

Meanwhile, Rs 140 crores has been approved for the Shillong Peak ropeway through the New Development Bank, which is the first passenger ropeway in the state.

“We expect to call the tender for this ropeway within the next 15-30 days time,” he said.

The chief minister elaborated that the bill will provide a proper framework on how applications for ropeways can be made, what procedures must be followed to set-up ropeways, the different bodies that will be accountable to grant required licenses and permissions, and what safety precautions must be undertaken.

“All these are being included in the Bill, which will ensure that standard procedures are been established for overall safety of the tourists and the citizens who will be using the various ropeways,” – he added.

Sangma noted that ropeways and cable cars will be introduced for public transportation; as a long-term measure to ease the steadily worsening traffic congestion in Shillong.

“The planning and implementation for that is much larger and much more complicated, it is not a simple project but definitely in the long run it will help us to ease traffic congestion and definitely it is an option that we will explore. Slowly we will expand this and incorporate the urban transportation even for goods transportation and all other forms of ropeways that may be required in the future,” – he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also approved ‘The Meghalaya Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2022’; ‘The Meghalaya Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Taxation Amendment Bill 2022’; ‘The Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2022’.

The Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2022.

‘The Meghalaya State Consumer Protection (Mediation) Rules, 2022’ has also been approved by the cabinet to ensure consumer protection. The arbitrations can be done at the District level so that they need not come to the appellate authority. Through this, smaller cases can be resolved and mediated at the District level. The cabinet has also approved the issuance of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) & the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

Through this, smaller cases can be resolved and mediated at the District level.

