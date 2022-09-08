Mizoram : Noida-Based Charitable Trust Donate Funds To Procure Medicines For Lawngtlai District 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In order to help alleviate health disparities and deliver adequate and equitable health services along outlying locations, the ‘Shree Narayan Sanskritik Chetna Nyas (SNSCN)’ – a Noida-based charitable trust has donated funds to procure medicines for Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

The medications and equipment, including – delivery kits, medicines; among others were handed-over to the Medical Department and UD&PA Department.

The financial assistance will help in procuring medical equipments to reduce the Infant & Maternal Mortality Rate. Meanwhile, Vitamin A capsules were also distributed under the Every Infant Matters.

The other medical equipment includes – infant paracetamol, Vitamin A and delivery kits to 14 Health & Wellness Centres, thermometers and weighing scale for infants to 40 ASHA; and 5 sanitary pad vending machines, sanitary napkin burner, 1,200 sanitary pads to UD&PA Department.