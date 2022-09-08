Nagaland : Noted Soloist – Oren Mozhui Releases Theme Song For ‘FIFA World Cup 2022’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A new music track “Football Star” has been released by the renowned singer – Oren Mozhui on Wednesday at NK Square Building, Kohima.

Releasing the song, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NK Square Infotech Private Limited – Kepezelhou Semou expressed happiness in releasing the first-ever world cup themed song from India for Football enthusiasts.

He also aimed to encourage the Naga composers and songwriters who are passionate to follow their dreams despite the many struggles of the music industry; and vows extending support towards the local songwriters, composers, and musicians to improve the financial and creative opportunities for the talented but undiscovered artists.

Meanwhile, the singer further noted that the concept behind the song is to hearten all the football players and football lovers around the world, and the recording for the song has been done from Clef ensemble studio Mao gate in Manipur’s Senapati. This song was Written and composed by Oren Mozhui.

The music was produced by John Pfokrelo and supported by Bethesda Youth Welfare Centre Dimapur, featuring Pitches Choir group Manipur which was produced By Senti Pongen, and Co-Produced by Aneitho Kath.

A short speech was also delivered by Aneitho Kath Manager of Hotel Vivor Kohima and a Vote of thanks was pronounced by Dziesesanyii Sokha.

The Official Audio is available on YouTube, Reverberation, Session Live, and other international Musical platforms.