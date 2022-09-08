NIA Chargesheet Won’t Affect Ongoing Peace Talks With HNLC Leaders : Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma assured that probe by independent agencies won’t affect the ongoing peace talks with the outlawed group – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Addressing the mediapersons, Sangma stated that there won’t be any kind of hurdle or interferences because of the investigations; during the ongoing peace talks with the HNLC.

Its worthy to note that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four accused; in connection to an explosion that occurred behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in December 2020.

“The charge sheets were filed against four accused persons in the case pertaining to an explosion that took place behind staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane by Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), an Unlawful Association notified under the UA(P) Act,1967,” – said a statement issued by the NIA.

These chargesheets were filed in the NIA Special Court in Shillong.

According to reports, the case was initially registered as FIR no. 130(12)/2020 dated on December 13, 2020 at Lumshnong police station in East Jaintia Hills Hills district, and re-registered by NIA on March 15, 2021.

“Investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of the Star Cement Ltd did not pay illegal tax demanded by Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, the self-styled finance-cum socio cultural secretary of the HNLC,” the statement further reads.