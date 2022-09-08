Over 79,000 Beneficiaries Deprived Of Social Allowances In Tripura : Social Welfare & Education Minister – Santana Chakma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Over 79 thousand beneficiaries of Tripura are deprived of social allowances from central and state government following technical snags through PFMS, said Social Welfare and Social Education minister Santana Chakma on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Wednesday, Chakma said “In total, 16 thousand 796 beneficiaries under National Allowance Scheme are there in the state. It is not possible to give allowance due to bank problems due to the fact that their names are not registered in PFMS, there is a problem in disbursement of allowances. The work of rectifying the problems is going on through CDPO office and Anganwadi Kendras so that 16 thousand 796 people can be registered in PFMS quickly.”

“Similarly, there are 62 thousand 487 beneficiaries of the state allowance schemes are deprived. There are some problems in paying allowances through BMS portal. It is said to be some paperwork and bank related issues for the allowance recipients. The SW&SE department has taken initiatives to resolve the matter expeditiously and ensure that the beneficiaries can get the allowance,” he added.

“At present, 1 lakh 41 thousand 401 beneficiaries are receiving allowances through PFMS under National Allowance Scheme while 1 lakh 68 thousand 755 beneficiaries are enjoying benefits of allowance borne by the state government and has been given till June last,” – he further stated.

After the formation of the present government, 33 thousand 523 people have been given allowances in various social allowance schemes. At present 10 Samajpatis from ten communities have been given honorary allowance, she added.

Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education department Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal was present at the press conference.