President Murmu Likely To Visit Meghalaya In September : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The President of India – Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit the northeastern state of Meghalaya this month.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma informed the news; and added that the state administration has not yet received a written communication on the scheduled dates.

“There is a possibility of an official visit by the Meghalaya CM. We were informed that the president would visit the northeast in the second week of September, but I won’t comment further, because I really don’t have any authority over the matter,” – he added.

He mentioned that the communication urged the state government to identify projects, which could be inaugurated by the President.

“In that list, the Crowborough Hotel was included but unofficial inputs noted of preferring to unveil government projects over private constructions,” he said.

Due to this, the proposed inauguration of the Crowborough Hotel on September 7, has been pushed-back to next week, Sangma said while assuring that it will be inaugurated before the conclusion of the upcoming autumn session of the Assembly.

Its worthy to note that Murmu is the second women president of India after Pratibha Patil; and the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the nation’s constitutional post.