Refrain From Participating In Election Process; Until “Frontier Nagaland” Demand Gets Fulfilled : ENPO 

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) have resolved that the people of Eastern Nagaland will refrain from participating in any election process initiated by the state and central government, until & unless demand for a separate statehood – “Frontier Nagaland” is fulfilled.

According to an official notification issued by the body, “the 7 Tribal Bodies, Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom Peoples’ Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) are further endorsed to mobilize at the grassroots for the success of this move, which was adopted during the Joint Consultative Meeting held with top leaders of Eastern Nagaland, Talk Team, 7 Tribal Bodies, and Frontal Organizations at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur on 26th August 2022.”

“Further, in this regard, the 7 Tribal Bodies under ENPO are informed to ban any election related campaigns by any parties and candidatures declaration program in the respective jurisdiction, and to carry out massive public mobilization programs without delay,” – the notification further reads.