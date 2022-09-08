Sikkim : Bhaichung Bhutia Appeals Citizens To Join Protest; Seeking To Safeguard Article 371F  

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The soccer legend and former skipper – Bhaichung Bhutia will attend a one-day protest to safeguard Article 371 (F); following two persons staging demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar; demanding to scrap Article 371F from Sikkim.

Bhutia has appealed the citizens of Sikkim to attend a one-day protest to safeguard Article 371 (F).

A video on the social media has gone viral where two residents of Bihar are seen staging a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding dissolution of article 371 of the Constitution which gives special status to Sikkim. They alleged that that Biharis are being targeted in Sikkim and not allowed to work.

According to Article 371(F), “the Governor shall have special responsibility for peace and equitable arrangement for ensuring the social and economic advancement of different sections of the population of Sikkim and the Governor of Sikkim shall, subject to such directions as the President may, from time to time, deem fit to issue, act in his discretion.”

It also states that “neither the Supreme Court nor any other court shall have jurisdiction in respect of any dispute or other matter arising out of any treaty, agreement, engagement or other similar instrument relating to Sikkim”.

Bhutia said the demand was anti-national and called for a sit-in protest on September 15 to safeguard article 371 (F).

“Since the last two days we have been watching disturbing news on social media , two people are staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and demanding dissolution of article 371 (F) which is not related to any of their issues. This is an anti-national demand. I feel somehow that external and internal political forces are making the issue bigger. I appeal to every individual & organizations of Sikkim to attend a one-day protest dharna at District Administrative Center, Gangtok on 15-September-2022 at 11AM. The Dharna is called on to safeguard Article 371(F) and to send a strong message to the political forces who are behind the conspiracy to dilute Article 371(F)”, said Bhutia.