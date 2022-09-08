Stringent Action Initiated Against Individuals; Facilitating Movement Of Illicit Coal-Trucks : Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma noted that stern action will be initiated against individuals involved in facilitating movement of illegal coal trucks.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sangma stated that “all the people who have been caught (in such illegal acts) action will be taken against them”.

The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) had also filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the Mawryngkneng Police Station against 18 illegal coal trucks and claimed that “nearly all the drivers of such illegal vehicles have asserted that permission was being issued by the high level”.

Sangma however claimed that the state administration has been initiating stringent measures, to eliminate any sort of illicit movement.