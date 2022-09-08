Tripura : Education Minister Alleges Former CM – Manik Sarkar Of Misguiding Public; Ahead Of Elections 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 08, 2022 : Castigating the role of Tripura’s former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for misguiding people especially students and their guardians, the Education minister Ratanlal Nath on Thursday added that the state government is mulling to set-up an educational hub at Narsingarh area in the West district.

The former CM Sarkar on September 05 wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha expressing his disappointment over the government for occupying land of TIT (Tripura Institute of Technology) at Narsingarh to construct a building for the National Law University.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon, Nath said that the opposition parties leaders are changing their colour as chameleons with an aim to misguide people as the assembly election is approaching. He said “There is nothing as such called land of TIT. Each and every plot of land belongs to the Education department wherever any education institution is being set up. There is a plan to create an educational hub at Narsingarh and the government is working on that direction. This TIT is constructed on a land of 23.88 acres owned by the Education department. Separate plot of land has been allotted for construction of modern college spending Rs 15 crore. Hence, the question of shifting doesn’t arise and classes of Polytechnic will not be disturbed.”

Citing a decision initiated by the previous Left Front government, the Education minister said “The then Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on October 15, 2013 took the decision of allotment of 5 acres for Tripura Judicial Academy at the land owned by the Education department occupied by TIT. Not only this, during his tenure as the Chief Minister, modern psychiatrist hospital was construct, land for constructing stadium was allotted to TCA (Tripura Cricket Association), Primary Health Centre and Nripen Chakraborty Smriti Bhavan was constructed on the land of Education department which was occupied by TIT. We never opposed it and today also, we won’t oppose it.”

According to the AICTE guidelines, four acres of land is must for technical institutions and 4.68 acre is allotted for TIT. In this plot, the auditorium and playground are under construction.

“Similarly, the Education department also owned 152.94 acres of land where the MBB College was set up. Later on, Law College was constructed followed by the MBB University in 19.14 acres. Separate documents are made for institutions as it becomes necessary during the NAAC team’s visit. However, the present government had published separate documents for MBB University which was not there earlier during Leftist regime”, Nath told reporters.

Education minister said that the government is significantly focusing on making an Education Hub at Narsingarh and land for Tripura Judicial Academy was allotted during their period. Now, the NLU has been allotted. Moreover, the government is constructing quarters for professors and hostels for students in the TIT complex.