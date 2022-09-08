Tripura Leftist Wings – DYFI & TYF Announces September 8, 2021 As ‘Black Day’; Unveils ‘Yuva Sangram’ Mouthpiece

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 08, 2022 : Left-wing organizations DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) and TYF (Tripura Youth Federation) of Tripura on Thursday unveiled their mouthpiece ‘Yuva Sangram’ to mark the ‘Black Day’ of September 08, 2021 when two party offices of CPIM, two newspapers establishments and over a dozen of vehicles including motorcycles were set on fire by the alleged ruling BJP in Agartala city.

Staging a protest in front of Police Headquarters here in Agartala city on Thursday, DYFI state secretary Nabarun Deb said “One year back i.e. September 08, 2021, BJP has constituted a terror-like situation. BJP state leadership has created this day as a scariest day by holding a procession in the capital city in the past four and half years. With the facts and figures of assaults and pictures, we have published a mouthpiece of our organization named ‘Yuva Sangram’. This issue has been unveiled by eminent advocate Rajarshree Purakayastha in presence of DYFI state president Palash Bhowmik, TYF central committee president Kaushik Roy Debbarma, members Suman Deb and other leaders are present here.”

“The BJP-led government in the state has turned the days into darkness from March 03, 2018. A state of horrible terror-like situation has been prevailing since the formation of this government. This government is passing 1290 days today. During the four and half years of the BJP-led government’s regime, over 4,000 leaders and workers were assaulted physically. In total 23 leaders and workers including four leaders of the DYFI were murdered. There is not a single day when our Leftist leaders and workers are not assaulted. About 900 party offices of Leftist political parties were captured by the ruling BJP. The saffron party-backed hooligans have entered the houses of common masses, vandalized and set on fire. Due to their instigation, thefts, robberies and dacoities are rising significantly across the state”, he added.

Citing the brutality of September 08, 2021, DYFI state secretary said “With the support of police administration, the ruling BJP leaders instigated their workers in creating a frenzy-like situation in the heart of the capital city on September 08, 2021. A unlawful activity has been staged by the ruling party workers from Krishnanagar here led by former vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee who is now elevated to the President’s post of BJP Tripura Pradesh, general secretaries Papia Datta and Tinku Roy along with BJYM state president Nabadal Banik have set fire in CPIM state headquarters, party’s divisional office, two newspapers establishments and over a dozen of vehicles hailing the slogans of Joy Sri Ram”.

“In the entire incident, police administration had played a significant role to protect the ruling party leaders and miscreants as their bodyguards. In all these incidents, police have not initiated a positive step on any of these incidents. They have been playing a partisan role and have become the puppets of the ruling party. Not only this, police have been protecting the anti-social elements for the last four and half years. The police had no positive role in any incident”, he added.