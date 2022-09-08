Tripura : TIPRA-Motha Urges DGP To Withdraw Cases Registered Against Its Party Supporters 

NET Web Desk

The TIPRA Motha of Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) today submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police (DGP) – Amitabh Ranjan, demanding to withdraw the cases registered against its party supporters by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the memorandum submitted by the party, “Many of supporters /workers of TIPRA Motha were taken to police custody through registering a false and fabricated case and later some of them have been unconditionally released by the police authorities after detaining a few hours itself. And still some of supporters /activists of TIPRA Motha are in jail custody. Now they are under compulsion to release on bail methodically from judicial custody.”

The TIPRA Motha leaders alleged that the internal strife within the ruling BJP had instigated the attack on each groups, who attended the rally of its National President – JP Nadda on August 28 last at ADC headquarters. But BJP falsely implicated TIPRA supporters in the incidents.

“There are so many cases framed in different P.S’s in Tripura which are currently under trial before the concerned court of law. The arrest and producing the arrested supporters/activists of TIPRA Motha before the court of law through registering a false and fabricated case is nothing but a clear violation and infringement of the rights of the citizens of the Country. The role of over activism of some police personnel’s of the various police stations (P.S’s) are subject to be warranted for proper investigation and withdraw of all concoction case for the sake of protection of democratic rights of the law abiding supporters/activists of TIPRA as well as the Citizens,” – the statement further reads.

“You are also well acquainted to the facts of the traffic accident as well as hit and run cases are on rise in the locality of Bishramganj Police Station over the main road of NH way and its adjacent roads. There were frequent traffic accidents and following of such incidents the situation in alarming tense in the milieu of Bishramganj areas so as to need 24 hrs ROP on emergency services on the main road of Bishramganj to Udaipur and to Sonamura via Melagarh under Sepahijala District Tripura at the earliest for the best interest of the general populations as a whole,” – noted the statement.

The statement further added that “surprisingly, there are rise on thievery in the Bisharamganj surroundings so as to need to take the remedial measure on it ASAP for the best interest of the general populations of the concerned localities.”