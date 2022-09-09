Arunachal Can Emerge As Tuberculosis-Free State; With Sincere Efforts Of Masses : Arunachal Governor 

NET Web Desk

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) today volunteered to adopt two TB patients under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ which was launched by President Droupadi Murmu.

Attending the virtual launch of the campaign, the Governor volunteered to adopt two TB patients from his personal fund.

Launching the campaign, the President emphasized the necessity for a societal approach to unite people from all walks of life, in order to meet the ambitious goal of eliminating TB from the nation by 2025.

According to an official communique, the governor further appealed the masses to generously adopt TB patients and transform the campaign into a ‘Jan Andolan’ to eradicate tuberculosis from Arunachal Pradesh.

He noted that its the responsibility of every citizen to contribute towards the wellbeing of fellow citizens in health crises; and therefore urged the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), corporate houses and also individuals for financial contributions to support dietary requirements of TB patients as prescribed under the Abhiyan.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system.