Arunachal CM Lauds Adi Community For Preserving Cultural Heritage; Embracing Development On All Fronts 

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today lauded the Adi Community for its unwavering efforts to uphold the rich cultural legacy, while embracing development on all fronts.

Addressing the Solung celebrations at Ruskin in East Siang District, the CM mentioned that the frontier state still has its indigenous cultural heritage alive and thriving.

Khandu noted that “Indigenous festivals not only exhibit rich cultural history, but are also opportunities to strengthen our connection with our roots.”

“What is encouraging is that our youths today are taking pride in their culture, voluntarily participating in festivals like Solung and speaking in their mother tongue. Our identity is in safe hands!” he observed.

Although modernity and development is inevitable, but Khandu asserted that it should not be at the cost of the state’s rich and varied cultural identity.

Our culture is unique, and this is what our ancestors have bequeathed to us. Happy that Adi community youth are preserving their tradition, culture & identity. I thank the Committee for beautiful cultural presentation showcasing rich traditions & cultural heritage of community. pic.twitter.com/Vex3TZWxai — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 9, 2022

Also performed the pious 'Tashi Tsekpa, Sang & Serkyem' prayers for the construction of a new building of Gonpa. Warm thanks to my dear local Buddhists and Adi community sisters and brothers for their love and affection. pic.twitter.com/rcT450Q71t — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 9, 2022

Regarding development, the Chief Minister noted that Pasighat region has witnessed unprecedented development in recent years.

“The Pasighat airport is functional and come this winter, work of the railway line to Pasighat will also commence. Then the rich and organic horticulture and agriculture produces, which abounds in the region, can be transported to markets across the country and beyond,” he pointed.

Khandu reaffirmed that the state administration is dedicated to taking into account the opinions of community-based and youth-based organizations, while making crucial policy choices.

Besides, the Arunachal Pradesh CM has also announced to sanction funds for construction of a mini-secretariat at Ruksin.

Earlier during the day, Khandu inaugurated the 60-metre RCC bridge over Sille River on Mirem-Mikong-Jonai Road built with help of Central Road Fund in East Siang district. While, the MP Tapir Gao inaugurated the 22m RCC bridge over Ngorlung river on Mirem-Mikong- Ruksin road.

“We are going extra mile in streamlining overall infrastructural resilience in Arunachal. Glad to be present at the inauguration of 22m RCC bridge over Ngorlung River on Mirem-Mikong-Ruksin Road by Hon MP Shri @TapirGao Ji and @aplaofficial Hon Speaker Shri @pasang_sona Ji, today.” – he further added.