Arunachal Pradesh : Aerial Search To Trace Mountaineers – Tapi Mra, Niku Dao Takes-Off; Aborted Due To Poor Visibility 

After a wait of nine-days, the aerial search & rescue operation to trace the missing mountaineer – Tapi Mra and his associate – Niku Dao finally took-off on Thursday, but the mission had to be aborted after 45 minutes due to poor visibility and safety concerns.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Kameng – Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla asserted that the recce started from Seppa, the district headquarters at 1 PM with two Cheetah choppers.

“Due to severely limited vision by inclement weather and incessant rain beyond Saria village, the recce lasted for about 45 minutes. As a result, the helicopters were unable to continue the operation. This following effort was performed today,” – Abhishek said.

Despite the incessant rainfall and inclement weather, the Arunachal Pradesh Government alongwith the Indian Army has pressed its men and machinery in the search and rescue operations of Everester – Tapi Mra and his assistant – Niku Dao. But the relentless downpour has severely hampered the foot-based search operation.

This foot-based SAR operation, continues to face challenges as persistent rain for the past few days has led to swelling of all rivers including – Kameng, Kania and Wapriyang Bung.

Its worthy to note that Tapi Mra – the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest; has been reportedly missing with a porter – Niku Dao, while on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks in the frontier state.

Mra, also the Secretary General of Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh; had climbed the world’s highest peak on May 21, 2009. While, this was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale Kyarisatam.

As per reports, two ALH and two Cheetah helicopters have been deployed for aerial reconnaissance of the location.

Besides, the Indian Army’s highly-trained and motivated Special Forces and Arunachal’s Scout Teams are also being deployed for initiating ground operations in the challenging terrain. In order to expedite the search & rescue operation, a 34-member infantry unit (31 Army personnel and three local mountaineers) have also been deployed in Veo village.

Consequently, it became necessary to divide the 34-person squad into two parts (Groups A and B). Group A has 18 members, whereas Group B has 16 members.