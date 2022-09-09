Arunachal Pradesh : Gemar Padu Conferred With ‘Rashtriya Gaurav Award’ & ‘Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award’ 

NET Web Desk

Gemar Padu hailing from Darka Village of Arunachal’s West Siang District has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Rashtriya Gaurav Award’ and ‘Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award’ during a ceremony held in New Delhi.

The award was presented by two Delhi based Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) – International Institute of Success Awareness and India International Friendship Society.

Apart from Gemar – two other recipients from the North East, one each from Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh were also conferred with the recognition.

Gemar Padu is currently posted as the Assistant Engineer to oversee a section of the National Highway-13 Project.

In 2021, Gemar was awarded with Bharat Jyoti Award by IIFS, Siang District Award by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Siang in 2020, and Governor’s Gold Medal in 2017, in recognition of his exceptional contributions.