Arunachal Pradesh : Man Held For Duping People Of Rs 2.5 Crore With Job Assurances In IOCL 

NET Web Desk

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has apprehended a 30-year-old person for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in the state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Dipjyoti Das alias Jintu Kumar, the alleged kingpin in the case, was apprehended from Assam.

According to the SIT (Crime) Superintendent of Police (SP) – Rohit Rajbir Singh, the accused pretended to be an employee of IOCL; and demanded money from several people by promising them jobs at the company’s Noonmati unit in Assam.

He also cheated people on the pretext of providing licenses for petrol pumps and LPG dealerships under IOCL.

“It took almost three months to unearth the modus operandi. He duped 31 people of Rs 2.5 crore. Besides, the police recovered Rs 7.14 lakh in cash and seized a property,” – asserted Singh.

“We have submitted an application before a court for the liquidation of a three-storied building worth around Rs 1.85 crore in Assam’s Sanpara. He developed the apartment with ill-gotten money and the property is registered in the name of one of his relatives,” – he further added.

Meanwhile, the SIT also recovered two mobile phones, seven debit cards, a driving license, a fake identity card of IOCL and other incriminating documents from the possession of the accused. The SIT has also detained a few accomplices of the kingpin who were benefited from the scam.